CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, 2022 La Liga

By Lucas Navarrete
RCD Mallorca v Valencia CF - La Liga Santander Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Camavinga, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Real Sociedad starting XI (TBC): Remiro, Elustondo, Zubeldia, Normand, Gorosabel, Illarramendi, Merino, Portu, Rafinha, Oyarzabal, Isak.

As expected, Eduardo Camavinga starts in the midfield and it will be interesting to see if he’s given the chance to play as a central midfielder or if Ancelotti keeps him as a defensive midfielder considering that the Italian coach needs to find a replacement for Casemiro when his team face PSG next Wednesday. Seeing Alaba in the XI is a bit of a surprise considering that he’s coming off an injury.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/05/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

