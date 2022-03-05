Ancelotti: "With this win, we feel even more confident ahead of PSG"

Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with Real Madrid’s win over Real Sociedad and believes they can take confidence from it ahead of the PSG second leg on Wednesday.

Speaking afterwards, he said: ”I think all Real Madrid fans believe in the comeback even more after this. It was an important match for LaLiga first and foremost, but it now gives us even more confidence. We have to have that same intensity. I think we can repeat this performance.”

One of the key aspects was the higher-than-usual press. On that, Ancelotti said: “This was our plan, to press a bit higher, and it worked. By executing it well tonight, we have a better chance of being able to do that on Wednesday.”

Ancelotti on Camavinga’s performance

Eduardo Camavinga stole the show with his golazo and overall performance. On the Frenchman, Ancelotti said: “He is an option for Wednesday, but we’ll first see how Kroos and Valverde are doing. He is a quality player and I spoke with him this week. He feels more comfortable at the side of Casemiro, but can also play there. There is no player who can perfectly replace Casemiro, so it’ll have to be a player with different characteristics. In any case, we’ll compete.”