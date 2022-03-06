Managing Madrid Podcast: A much needed big win over Real Sociedad + PLUS Las Blancas Post-game show

On this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:

INTERVIEW with Caroline Møller Hansen

with Caroline Møller Hansen Lineup drama

Maite on the right wing

The pattern with how Real Madrid start games

Esther’s style being more of a net positive today

Athletic Bilbao’s tactical system

What Madrid needed to exploit more deliberately

Why Las Blancas got better to end the first half

IVANA AT RIGHT CENTER-BACK!!!

Athletic’s impressive mechanisms in possession

Iraia Iturregi’s second-half adjustments

What Athletic should’ve done differently

Athenea’s incredible defensive tenacity

Why Esther on the right wing worked

The confidence in Nahikari’s chipped finish

The month of hell only just beginning

