Player Ratings: Real Madrid 4 - 1 Real Sociedad; 2022 La Liga

Real Sociedad arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend to play against Carlo Ancelotti’s men prior to the pivotal 2nd leg against PSG. The Real Madrid manager had some selection headaches with Toni Kroos out due to injury and Fede Valverde out due to illness. Eduardo Camavinga stepped into midfield while Casemiro and Mendy still held their positions in the XI despite being absentee’s for Wednesday’s big game. The only other surprise in the line-up was Rodrygo on the right wing for Marco Asensio.

Real Madrid were slow to warm their engines in this match, but after Eduardo Camavinga’s goal —the floodgates opened. Karim Benzema scored mere seconds after Camavinga, but the goal was ruled offside by VAR. Two minutes after that, Luke Modric scored a stunning goal from outside the box. Benzema and Asensio would round up the scoring with Madrid dominating the game, pinning Real Sociedad back. Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—7: Aside from the penalty kick, did have a single save to make. In fact, Real Sociedad did have a single shot on target or off target. They produced a literal open-play xG of 0.

Dani Carvajal—7.5: Gave away the early penalty by clipping David Silva in the box. Made amends with a good game and produced an assist with a lovely cut-back to Marco Asensio for the fourth goal.

Eder Militao—8: Understood his new high pressing role to perfection. Was never afraid to step out high and take the team out of shape in order to win the ball or deny a counter-attacking opportunity. Would often win the ball so high, that he looked like a wing back or ring winger down the right flank.

David Alaba—8.5: Like Militao, was instrumental in keeping the line high and pinning Real Sociedad back. His progressive passes broke lines and looked more like a defensive midfielder in this match than a center back, given how much time Real Madrid were in Real Sociedad’s half.

Ferland Mendy—6: Played against a double right back duo of Zaldua and Zubeldia on Madrid’s left and had relatively little to do in this match.

Casemiro—8: A great Casemiro performance. The Brazilian won 5 of his 6 aerial duels, had 2 completed dribbles, was 8/10 on his long ball distribution and had a brilliant raking long diagonal pass to set-up the fourth goal.

Luka Modric—8.5: A goal and an assist, Luka Modric was back to his absolute best against Real Sociedad.

Eduardo Camavinga—8: The 19-year-old produced one of his best performances of the season. He was everywhere and provided the midfield with the fresh and youthful legs needed to press high. Scored a long range missile from outside the box to equalize for Madrid and set the team in motion.

Vinicius Junior—7: Struggled like much of the team in the opening 20 minutes, but gradually grew into the game. Finished the match with 3 completed dribbles and 3 key passes.

Rodrygo—7.5: Provided natural width on the right side and was one of the few Madrid players who started the game brightly. Had a field day taking on Gorosabel 1 v 1 with his quick feints and deft touches.

Karim Benzema—8: Madrid’s #9 is roaring back into his best form ahead of Wednesday’s match vs PSG. Karim played 84 minutes and produced a goal and an assist. He also had a goal disallowed by VAR.

Substitutions:

Marco Asensio—7: Scored the fourth goal of the match with his second or third touch of the game after a cut back to the middle of the box from Carvajal.

Marcelo—N/A: Played the final 8 minutes as a left winger ahead of Ferland Mendy.

Dani Ceballos—N/A: Replaced Luka Modric and had 8 minutes in the center of the park.

Mariano—N/A: A rare Mariano sighting in this match, with the striker resting Benzema for the final 8 minutes of the game. Had a hard foul on Rafinha, with little else to note.

Lucas Vazquez—N/A: Gave Carvajal some rest for the final 8 minutes of the match at right back.