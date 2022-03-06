Open Thread: March 6, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally go hiking with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or... yours truly!

♫ I don’t wanna waste one second

without your loving

Without you Sunday girl

You only got to reach out

Reach out to taste my lovin’

Want you so Sunday girl

Oh, I really want you (want you)

♫

Ah, yes, great song by Bad Boys Blue. Anyway... We’ve got a thread to complete.

And the Gap at the Top Widens

Real Madrid have given themselves some room to breathe, by beating one of the better teams in La Liga, in Real Sociedad (AKA La Real). The match started in the worst way imaginable, with Dani Carvajal of all people making a clumsy challenge and giving away a penalty, which Mikel Oyarzabal gladly converted. Then... I don’t know, something happened about 25 minutes later... Camavinga and Modric scored a couple of goals with heat-seeking missiles from outside the box and Los Blancos were basically running over La Real. The second-half display was also a dominant one, ending in a 4-1 victory for the La Liga leaders, against an opponent many though would cause them problems. This performance ought to give the crowd and especially the players, a welcome mental boost ahead of the clash against the Mbappe-lead PSG.

Those final 10-15 minutes of the first half? Gimme more of that please. With that kind of performance... We stand more than a chance against PSG. Second half wasn’t half bad either.

King Karim

Personally, I don’t think it’s been THAT one-sided, but yes, Karim Benzema has unquestionably been out talisman since Cristiano’s departure, even more so, if you look at things statistically.

Karim Benzema hits 20 league goals for a fourth concescutive season



Putting Real Madrid on his back. pic.twitter.com/5pT5IPd1Wr — GOAL (@goal) March 5, 2022

The Next... Huh?

I’m sorry I must have missed the episode in which Pedri has already become one of the greats. The next PEDRI? He’s still a youngster! He’s lived up to the hype, yes, but looking for the next Pedri? Come on!

Barcelona beat Real Madrid to 'next Pedri' signing with €100m release clausehttps://t.co/iD63cwGXdu pic.twitter.com/1M32ZXJWak — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 5, 2022

Have a great day Madridistas and may the Madridismo be with all of you.