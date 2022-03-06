Imanol: “The two goals in the first half were a shame”

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil blamed conceding two goals in the first half as the main contributor to the club’s 4-1 loss to Real Madrid on Saturday in a post-match presser via MARCA.

“It’s what these teams have, that even if you’re in a low block they have people who can beat you like the first two. I think we did a very good part, but those two goals were a shame, because to arrive with a good result at half-time would have given energy to the team, who arrived very balanced to the game. Then, after the third [goal] and with one less, it was survival.”

Imanol also claimed La Real lacked the energy and stamina that Real Madrid had during the 90 minutes.

“What we lacked today, to compete against Madrid, were oxygen and legs, which was what we didn’t have. With the 2-1 [score], I told them to have peace of mind, that if we endured, we would have our options, but the third goal and the injury of [Nais] Djouahra occurred. I give a lot of value to the first half, if they don’t get us to concede those two goals, who knows what would have happened, although they had fresh legs and we didn’t.”

The Sociedad manager finished with praise for his team’s competitiveness given Saturday’s conditions and that having less international play will help his team avoid future matches where they lack stamina.

“Competing against this Real Madrid, in the conditions we were in, has a lot of merit. The team arrived very balanced to this match, that’s why I gave three days of rest. The only good thing about falling in the Europa League is that we are going to have clean weeks and that we are going to recover legs to face the remaining matches of LaLiga.”