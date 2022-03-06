Real Madrid still hopeful that Kroos will be back for PSG

Real Madrid’s coaching staff are still hopeful that midfielder Toni Kroos will be back for Wednesday’s match against Paris Saint-Germain in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16, a club source told Managing Madrid. Kroos still isn’t ready to rejoin the squad in training and will try his very best to recover in time for Tuesday’s pre-match training session.

The midfielder is Madrid’s only injury concern for that game, given that Fede Valverde is feeling much better from his flu-like symptoms and will be available, per that same club source.

Real Madrid need to overcome the 1-0 deficit and while the midfield line performed at a high level with Camavinga and Modric against Real Sociedad, it’s clear that coach Ancelotti will want to deploy Kroos if the German is ready, even more so without Casemiro, who is suspended for the game.

If Kroos can’t recover in time, Camavinga probably deserves to make the starting lineup after his solid performance last night, although he would likely play as a defensive midfielder replacing Casemiro. That means that Valverde and Modric would be the team’s central midfielders if Kroos isn’t available.