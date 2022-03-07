Discussion on Eduardo Camavinga’s performance vs Real Sociedad

Eduardo Camavinga was a huge talking point last night — all the way from when Carlo Ancelotti announced the starting lineups and all the way through to the end of last night’s Managing Madrid post-game podcast.

We’ve snipped a clip from the post-game pod discussion and posted it on YouTube. No video footage in this one, but we snipped it to spark some discussion on Camavinga’s performance and his role moving forward.

In the below clip, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes, the xG chart last night, Camavinga’s performance, and some line-ups against PSG.

CLIP:

The full podcast was about 2 hours, and can be found for free here.

What did you think of Camavinga’s performance?

