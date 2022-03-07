Achraf, Mbappe, and Paredes all return to training for PSG ahead of Real Madrid clash

Paris Saint Germain were without several key players in their game yesterday where they lost 1 - 0 away to Nice. Leandro Paredes, Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi, and Sergio Ramos all missed out. Of those four, two — Mbappe and Hakimi — are expected to slot back into the starting line-up. Paredes, it seems, may start on the bench in favour of Idrissa Gueye. Meanwhile, there is not much optimism in PSG’s camp surrounding Sergio Ramos to return at all.

After PSG’s loss to Nice, head coach Mauricio Pochettino told the press: “Each game is different, with a different context. The game at the Bernabéu has nothing to do with the one in Nice.”

Pochettino also made it a point to note that his team also lost 3 - 1 away to Nantes right before the first leg and it didn’t seem to mean much. “The defeat in Nantes was before the first leg of the Champions League and the one in Nice now the same,” The Argentine said. “We had insisted on concentration, but with everyone talking about the Madrid game it is not easy to manage it.”