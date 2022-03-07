Open Thread: March 7, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Our club is 120 years old.

Founded on 6 March 1902 as Madrid Football Club by two Catalan brothers (put your hands up those of you that didn’t know that), the club celebrated 120 years of greatness yesterday.

Some of our Legends that made it all happen.

| The players who have played the most games for Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/5QvgJNGpx2 — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) March 6, 2022

Don’t forget the coaches too.

| The most successful Real Madrid managers by trophies won. pic.twitter.com/7Us8bV4s6z — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) March 6, 2022

La Liga standings after Matchday 27.

How sweet does it look. Got to keep the momentum going though despite what happens against PSG.

So how optimistic are you about Wednesday night?

Los Blancos were totally outplayed in the first leg in Paris and now all eyes turn to the Bernabeu for the return fixture. PSG are favorites to progress of course but if there’s any team that defines this competition its Real Madrid CF. This weekend’s convincing win has also raised a few hopes though it will probably come down to how Carlo Ancelotti approaches this game. Let’s get a feel for the community sentiment.

Poll Can Real Madrid beat PSG and progress in the UCL? No chance. I want to have what you’re smoking.

We’ll put up a fight but still go out.

We can if Carlo get his starting lineup and substitutions on point.

Hell Yes!! Hasta el FInal Vamos Real. vote view results 7% No chance. I want to have what you’re smoking. (6 votes)

18% We’ll put up a fight but still go out. (15 votes)

48% We can if Carlo get his starting lineup and substitutions on point. (40 votes)

25% Hell Yes!! Hasta el FInal Vamos Real. (21 votes) 82 votes total Vote Now

Will Kroos be able to play?

Toni Kroos is doing everything he can to be able to play against PSG as reported by Lucas and while it looks unlikely, there’s a slight chance that he could play. The team managed a comfortable win on the weekend without Toni however and there are growing calls for both Camavinga and Fede Valverde to play against PSG. What do you guys think?

Poll Would you like to see Kroos feature against PSG? Yes

No vote view results 38% Yes (26 votes)

61% No (42 votes) 68 votes total Vote Now