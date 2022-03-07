Referee named for Champions League match between Real Madrid and PSG

UEFA have appointed Dutch referee Danny Makkelie as the man in charge of Wednesday’s meeting between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16.

This will be the third time he’s overseen a Real Madrid match, with the two previous games played last season. In the first, Los Blancos beat Atalanta 3-1 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, while in the second match Madrid and Chelsea drew 1-1 in the return leg of the Semifinals.

Makkelie seems to be one of UEFA’s favorite referees at the moment, so neither team should be worried as they will be able to focus on the game itself.

Real Madrid need to overcome the 1-0 deficit they collected in the first leg, and Los Blancos will be hoping to get a confidence boost by playing in front of the Santiago Bernabeu crowd. It won’t be an easy task for Ancelotti and his men, but they will surely try their best.