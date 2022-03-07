Real Madrid and Man City top teams for Haaland transfer—report

Real Madrid and Manchester City are reportedly the two top candidates for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer according to Bild via MARCA.

The report claims the Norwegian star is eager to depart the club this summer, despite his contract not expiring until 2026. Dortmund reportedly believe their chances of keeping Haaland past this season are low.

MARCA claims Real Madrid want to bring Haaland to the Bernabeu alongside PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, even with the high price tags both will come with. While Mbappe would be a free transfer, Haaland would likely cost a high transfer fee given the willingness to leave his contract early.

MARCA also claims Barcelona have upped their interest in Haaland in recent weeks, though club president Joan Laporta denies that the club is pursuing him.

It’s hard to say whether or not Haaland is a realistic signing for Real Madrid this summer. While Mbappe seems more likely on a free transfer, there’s no guarantee he will even be available should he decide to extend his current contract with PSG.