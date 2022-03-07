BREAKING: Mbappe questionable for return leg against Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappé is questionable for Wednesday's match between Real Madrid and the French club in the return leg of the Champions League's Round of 16 after suffering a big knock on his foot during today's training session, according to reports from French newspapers L'Equipe and Le Parisien.

Mbappe escaped a fracture and a serious injury, but he might still have to miss the game as he will quite possibly be in serious pain on Wednesday.

Mbappe is quite clearly PSG's best player and his absence would increase Madrid's chances of going through, but Los Blancos still have a tough task ahead of them if they want to overcome the 1-0 deficit on aggregate. The French attacker scored PSG's only goal in the first leg and was the most dangerous threat Madrid's defense had to face in that game.

If he can't play, former Real Madrid player Angel Di Maria will likely replace him in the lineup, with Messi and Neymar playing in the two remaining spots on PSG's offensive line.