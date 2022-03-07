Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Reflecting on Real and Barca’s wins over the weekend

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Reflections on Real Madrid’s win over Real Sociedad
- Why La Real were the perfect opponent for Real Madrid before the PSG game
- Where do we stand on the handballs there were called / not called in the Elche vs Barcelona game?
- Was Memphis Depay’s penalty the most unstoppable penalty ever?
- 1 year of Laporta
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
