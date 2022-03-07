Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Reflecting on Real and Barca’s wins over the weekend

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Reflections on Real Madrid’s win over Real Sociedad

Why La Real were the perfect opponent for Real Madrid before the PSG game

Where do we stand on the handballs there were called / not called in the Elche vs Barcelona game?

Was Memphis Depay’s penalty the most unstoppable penalty ever?

1 year of Laporta

And more.

