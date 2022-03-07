 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Reflecting on Real and Barca’s wins over the weekend

Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn are back with the last Churros before Real Madrid’s biggest game of the season

By Kiyan Sobhani
Diego Lorijn, Churros y Tácticas
Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Reflections on Real Madrid’s win over Real Sociedad
  • Why La Real were the perfect opponent for Real Madrid before the PSG game
  • Where do we stand on the handballs there were called / not called in the Elche vs Barcelona game?
  • Was Memphis Depay’s penalty the most unstoppable penalty ever?
  • 1 year of Laporta
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

