Former Real Madrid player Karembeu talks Real Madrid - PSG and Kylian Mbappe

Former Real Madrid player (and current sporting director of Olympiakos) Christian Karembeu spoke to Radio MARCA today, where he discussed Real Madrid’s upcoming game on Wednesday, the club’s birthday, and Kylian Mbappe’s future.

“I don’t have a divided heart because I’m French,” Karembeu said of who he’s supporting on Wednesday. “I’m going with Real Madrid”

Karembeu also spoke about the club’s birthday, and what the Champions League means to them. “What can I say?” The Frenchman said. “Wearing the white shirt full of happiness, the same one I wish all Madridistas for this anniversary. It’s the best club in the world.

“The history of the European Cup is the history of Real Madrid. This has happened since the time of Puskas and Gento. Is it Real Madrid’s birthday? Well, it’s time to play a great game and win the League of Champions”

Of course, Karembeu didn’t leave the interview without speaking about Mbappe.

“I’ve always said that Real Madrid wins with the French in their ranks,” Karembeu explained. “I hope that Mbappé is the next signing... if it’s not done already. He’s a very intelligent boy and if he hasn’t renewed with PSG it’s because he has a departure with another team and there is no other team than Real Madrid”