Open Thread: March 8, 2022

Mbappe worry for PSG.

As reported by Lucas, Kylian Mbappe suffered a knock in training yesterday after Gueye stepped on his foot and his situation could be touch and go, though most of the latest reports indicate that he will indeed be able to start against Los Blancos.

✅ PSG are optimistic about Mbappé starting against Real Madrid. The player wants to play. @RMCsport — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) March 7, 2022

Preparations continue for the match against PSG.

The team continued its preparations for the Champions League round of 16 second leg match against PSG with Toni Kroos in particular still a major doubt. If the midfielder is able to complete the training with his teammates today he might feature against PSG. More than anything we need some of that Zizou black magic.

His juju has set us up for LIFE pic.twitter.com/hRYsJMXE3c — Joshua Pereira³⁴ (@JPereiraRMCF) March 7, 2022

Happy 75th Birthday to one of the greatest presidents in club football.

“With me, Real Madrid will recover it’s rightful place in the world.” - Don Perez

What a legacy the man has and it ain’t over yet. Let us know in the comments what you think is Florentino’s biggest achievement until now.