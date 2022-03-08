Kroos rejoins Real Madrid squad in training ahead of return leg against PSG

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos rejoined the squad in training this Tuesday and will be available when the team hosts Paris Saint-Germain in the return leg of the Champions League's Round of 16 this Wednesday.

Kroos injured his hamstring in training last week and was questionable for the game, but apparently he has recovered in time and his presence in the starting lineup seems likely, even if he might not be 100% ready to play 90 minutes.

The coaching staff and the medical staff were both hopeful that Kroos would recover in time even after the midfielder was forced to miss Saturday's home match against Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid will be without Casemiro and Mendy, as they are suspended, so Fede Valverde and Camavinga will compete for the third spot in the midfield alongside Modric and Kroos, with Alaba likely starting on the left side of the defensive line.