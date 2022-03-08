Modrić: “Honestly, the Real Madrid players haven’t spoken about Mbappé’s injury”

Luka Modrić was the player chosen for the pre-match press conference ahead of the Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain second leg and the Croatian discussed a number of topics. Firstly, he was asked how he thinks the midfield will cope on Wednesday night, given the suspension of Casemiro and possible injury of Toni Kroos. On that, Modrić said: “Losing Casemiro is a blow for us because he means so much. But, we have other players who can do well, like Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga. Let’s see it Toni Kroos can make it too, although any player who plays has to be 100%. I’ll play as I always do and try to give even more to cover that extra space. Everyone will have to do a little more, especially defensively.”

Discussing tactics, he was asked if he prefers when the team plays in a low block or when they press higher up the pitch. But, Modrić didn’t want to go into much detail, saying: “It depends on the match, as each match is different. I won’t say what I like more or not. What matters is what the coach asks for. The players have to show strong character, but the tactical questions are for the coach.”

Modrić on Mbappé at the Bernabéu

As expected, there were multiple questions about Kylian Mbappé. The first was about his potential injury and what the Real Madrid players think of that. But, Modrić responded: “To be honest, we haven’t spoken about that. We’re focused on what we can do. We don’t want anyone to be injured and I hope he can play. If he plays then he’ll be 100% because you have to be 100% for these types of games.”

Modrić was then asked if he’d like Mbappé to join the capital city club next season. He replied: “We all want to play with great players and he is one of them. I’d like to play with him of course, but he’s a PSG player right now.”

The last of the Mbappé questions was about how he’ll be received by the Bernabéu crowd. To that, the midfielder said: “I really don’t know. But, we need them to support their team and not the opposition. We’ve played many of these matches over the years and having our fans will be important for us. They were with us against Real Sociedad and we’ll need something similar tomorrow.”

Modrić on Ramos at the Bernabéu

Sergio Ramos will also be returning to the Bernabéu and the Croatian was asked about his former teammate. He said: “I speak with Sergio almost every day. The Bernabéu needs to show their affection to this club legend. I don’t want to offend anyone else, but he’s the best defender in Real Madrid history in my view.”

Modrić on Camavinga’s development

Eduardo Camavinga is the latest young midfielder who is learning from the Croatian genius and Modrić discussed the youngster, saying: “We need to be patient with him, but he’s got great character. He isn’t scared. He needs to keep that up and the veterans at the club are trying to help him in that. It’s not a coincidence that he played well the other day because he is training well.”

Modrić on his contract

Asked about his contract and if he has already put pen to paper on an extension for next year, he simply replied: “I don’t want to speak about that now.”

Modrić on the conflict in Ukraine

Modrić has already spoken elegantly about the current conflict in Ukraine and he was asked about it again here. He stated: “I hope it ends as soon as possible. It’s not good for anyone. Maybe the leaders will reach an agreement. I lived through a war and I don’t like to see these sad images.”