Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against PSG

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s match against Paris Saint-Germain in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Fuidias.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos, Isco, Camavinga.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jović, Bale, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano.

As expected, both Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde are back with the team and they are expected to start. Coach Carlo Ancelotti could decide to deploy Camavinga in the XI if Kroos isn’t 100% ready to play 90 minutes, but the German will likely start as Madrid’s defensive midfielder with Modric and Valverde pressing high up the pitch ahead of him.

Bale is also back with the team and he could even play some minutes during the second half if Madrid need to score, given that he completed a solid performance against Villarreal a few weeks ago.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 03/09/2021

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

