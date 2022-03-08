PSA: Live ZOOM post-game podcast tomorrow night, 6pm EST / 12am CET

It’s that time again. Time to have our stomachs turned inside-out and our fingernails chewed down. Tomorrow Real Madrid will have its biggest game of the season, and if all goes well, there will be even bigger games to come in April, May, and June.

We got you tomorrow night. As is tradition, we invite you all to join in on the post-game podcast for big Champions League nights.

Tomorrow all Patrons (over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid) can join Kiyan Sobhani, Matt Wiltse, Eduardo Alvarez and an entire army of Madridistas live on Zoom at 6pm EST / midnight CET. There will be a bumpin’ chat box, and time for face-to-face Q&A. Real Madrid fans LOVE these calls and we don’t want you to miss out. If you’re not a Patron, don’t worry, you can join and leave at any time. It’s only $3/month for unlimited access to everything (including our entire back catalog and at least two bonus shows per week exclusively for you).

Here is the direct link to join us tomorrow. See you there!