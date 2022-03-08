Vinicius: “I don’t consider myself a star”

Real Madrid forward Vinicius reflected on joining the club his downplayed his stardom during his breakout season in an interview with Madridista Real.

“It seems like yesterday when I arrived. Time goes by very quickly and in Madrid much faster. There is no time for anything other than competing or preparing to compete. I don’t want to set myself notes or goals.”

“I don’t consider myself a star. This locker room is full of champions of the Champions League and of all the possible titles. Stars are Marce, Case, Luka, Nacho, Toni, Karim... Next to them I’m not a star, I’m a player who learns what he can from them.”

The youngster displayed his humbleness when comparing himself to some of his veteran teammates who have served many years with the club. Vinicius also spoke about the Champions League return leg and what Real Madrid must do if they hope to overcome the 1-0 deficit and advance at home.

“The support of our people is going to be one of the keys, as if it were one more part of the tactic or one more player. PSG is a fantastic team and if we want to come back I will have to be double, Karim double, Luka twice... It’s not going to help us just to play a good game. We’re going to have to be something more than good.”

“I have already experienced many Champions League nights with Madrid, but if we look closely at my history, this is going to be the most important. There were very nice nights for me, but some were at Di Stéfano without an audience. I am looking forward to it because it can be magical for our fans.”