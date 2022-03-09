Managing Madrid Podcast: Loan-tracker: March 8th, 2022

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt WIltse discuss:

- Takefusa Kubo vs Celta Vigo

- Sergio Reguilon vs Everton

- Borja Mayoral vs Espanyol

- Victor Chust vs Rayo Vallecano

- Alvaro Odriozola vs Juventus

- Frank Kessie starting as a 10 over Brahim Diaz

- And more

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@Mattwiltse4)