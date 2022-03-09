Open Thread: March 9, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Matchday!!! Do or Die for Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti has a full squad at his disposal with Toni Kroos having made the list as well. His team selection will be key as Real Madrid will have to start well to overturn the 1-0 deficit from the first leg and have any chance of progressing. 60,000 fans are expected inside the Bernabeu for tonight’s game.

“90 minuti en el Bernabeu son molto longos” - Juanito

Regarding Kroos, Carlo also had an interesting comment to make:

| Ancelotti: “The player who is not 100% cannot play this type of match. If I think Kroos is 100% he plays, if I think Kroos is 99% he doesn't play.” — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) March 8, 2022

Meanwhile Mbappe was spotted admiring his possible new home:

He certainly seems none the worse for wear after that training injury scare.

Kylian Mbappe checking out the Santiago Bernabeu. pic.twitter.com/2SyvJNj2qJ — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) March 8, 2022

Someone special is also back in Madrid.

SERGIO RAMOS IS BACK HOME!



Unfortunately Sergio Ramos is still Injured & Ruled out of The Game Against Real Madrid, But he has traveled to Madrid with The PSG Squad to watch this special game from the stands!



Hopefully he gets a warm welcome back to Her Bernabéu! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eeGTqhZjVa — AZR (@AzrOrganization) March 8, 2022

...........And don’t forget him:

| Warm welcome for Keylor on his return to Madrid. #rmalive pic.twitter.com/JAwf6UQhCY — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 8, 2022

Being Carlo.

Our coach has a few important decisions to make regarding the starting lineup especially. Asensio or Rodrygo? Should Kroos start or young Camavinga in such a big game? Lets get your thoughts.

