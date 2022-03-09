 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: March 9, 2022

Our Wednesday Edition of the Daily Merengue!

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Matchday!!! Do or Die for Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti has a full squad at his disposal with Toni Kroos having made the list as well. His team selection will be key as Real Madrid will have to start well to overturn the 1-0 deficit from the first leg and have any chance of progressing. 60,000 fans are expected inside the Bernabeu for tonight’s game.

“90 minuti en el Bernabeu son molto longos” - Juanito

Regarding Kroos, Carlo also had an interesting comment to make:

Meanwhile Mbappe was spotted admiring his possible new home:

He certainly seems none the worse for wear after that training injury scare.

Someone special is also back in Madrid.

...........And don’t forget him:

Being Carlo.

Our coach has a few important decisions to make regarding the starting lineup especially. Asensio or Rodrygo? Should Kroos start or young Camavinga in such a big game? Lets get your thoughts.

Poll

Camavinga or Kroos in the middle?

view results
  • 0%
    Camavinga
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Kroos
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who would you start on the right?

view results
  • 0%
    Asensio
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Rodrygo
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

