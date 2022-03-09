Real Madrid vs PSG, 2022 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain face off in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16. The main question surrounding the lineups is Toni Kroos’ presence. The German midfielder is coming off a hamstring injury and might not be 100% ready, but he will likely start, with Valverde replacing Casemiro.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Alaba, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Verratti, Danilo, Gueye, Mbappe, Neymar, Messi.

Alaba will play on the left side of the team’s defensive line replacing Mendy, who is suspended. Valverde is the main candidate to replace Casemiro, but Ancelotti could also deploy Camavinga as a defensive midfielder, where he’s played most of his minutes even though it’s not his natural spot. Still, it’s likely that Kroos plays and distributes the ball deep with Valverde and Modric pressing high up the pitch.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 03/09/2021

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

