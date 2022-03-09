Real Madrid vs PSG 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League online

Real Madrid host Paris Saint-Germain in the return leg of the 2022 Champions League’s Round of 16. Los Blancos need to overcome the 1-0 deficit they earned in the first leg at the Parc des Princes, where PSG clearly dominated the game and were the better team.

However, Madrid survived, and that means that they will have a chance to advance to the Quarterfinals tonight. Yes, they will be without Casemiro and Mendy, who are two key starters. Yes, Kroos is coming off an injury and might not be 100% ready to perform at a high level. And yes, PSG will be comfortable waiting for counterattacking opportunities. But the Santiago Bernabeu crowd will show up as they always do on big nights, and Madrid just need one goal to send the game to extra time.

Hope is not lost and Madrid will definitely play with intensity from the get go to earn the ticket to the next round.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 03/09/2021

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

