 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs PSG, 2022 Champions League

All set for a colossal game.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Paris Saint-Germain in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

PSG starting XI (TBC): Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Verratti, Danilo, Gueye, Mbappe, Neymar, Messi.

As expected, Kroos features in the starting lineup. He trained with the team on Tuesday and appears ready to play, although his conditioning and confidence on that hamstring might not be great. Real Madrid will need to prove that they can turn things around by playing with a lot of intensity from the get go.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 03/09/2021

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...