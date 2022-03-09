CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs PSG, 2022 Champions League

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Paris Saint-Germain in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

PSG starting XI (TBC): Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Verratti, Danilo, Gueye, Mbappe, Neymar, Messi.

As expected, Kroos features in the starting lineup. He trained with the team on Tuesday and appears ready to play, although his conditioning and confidence on that hamstring might not be great. Real Madrid will need to prove that they can turn things around by playing with a lot of intensity from the get go.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 03/09/2021

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

