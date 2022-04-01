Open Thread: April 1, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a cooking night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or your truly.

Give it Up for the New Boy in Town

Real Madrid moved like Tenchu assassins in the shadows again to secure their newest young star - Vinicius Tobias (yes, another youngster, another Vini). Some of you have already talked about the guy in yesterday’s thread. Still, I know very little about him and I;m sure plenty of others are on the same boat. Therefore, if you have anything to comment on him, it’ll be much appreciated.

From what I gather this far, the kid has good ball control and dribbling skills, while defense (as is usually the case) and vision are the major areas for improvement. Heck, it reminds me a lot of another certain Brazilian fullback...

Real Madrid are very close to confirming the signing of Vinicius Tobias, an 18-year-old Brazilian right-back from Shakhtar who will play mainly for Castilla. The player will arrive on loan with an option to buy. @brunoandrd ✅ pic.twitter.com/fh81N8W7gX — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) March 31, 2022

| Brazilian RB Vinícius Tobías will sign a pre-contract for five seasons with Real Madrid in case the club will trigger the buy option in the next years.



The agreement has been completed on player and clubs side - he’s joining Real from Shakhtar. @FabrizioRomano [ ️] pic.twitter.com/sWpV2XRf5h — Blancos Central (@BlancosCentral) March 31, 2022

Now imagine the Real Madrid board coming out and stating that this is an April Fools joke...

...Speaking of Vinicius’ and Right Backs...

Remember when...

Zidane played a Vinicius at right-back even before Real Madrid signed a right-back named Vinicius.



What a man! pic.twitter.com/kmZ33OTu4v — Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball) March 31, 2022

We’re Bound to Hear some more of these Rumors

Eden Hazard 'lined up for shock return to the Premier League' after underwhelming stint at Real Madrid https://t.co/GQgTjDWxCE pic.twitter.com/SfSb3v7Yfc — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 31, 2022

He Does this, it’s Safe to Say we’re not Bottlin’ LL

Karim Benzema needs 8 goals in his last 9 La Liga games to reach 30 La Liga goals.



Cristiano Ronaldo (6 times).

Hugo Sanchez (1989/90).



Are the last Real Madrid players to achieve it. @WhoScored pic.twitter.com/GCY3xY2aCP — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 31, 2022

