Open Thread: April 1, 2022

Happy New Month with a new issue of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid Training Session
Beep Beep!
Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football.

Give it Up for the New Boy in Town

Real Madrid moved like Tenchu assassins in the shadows again to secure their newest young star - Vinicius Tobias (yes, another youngster, another Vini). Some of you have already talked about the guy in yesterday’s thread. Still, I know very little about him and I;m sure plenty of others are on the same boat. Therefore, if you have anything to comment on him, it’ll be much appreciated.

From what I gather this far, the kid has good ball control and dribbling skills, while defense (as is usually the case) and vision are the major areas for improvement. Heck, it reminds me a lot of another certain Brazilian fullback...

Now imagine the Real Madrid board coming out and stating that this is an April Fools joke...

...Speaking of Vinicius’ and Right Backs...

Remember when...

We’re Bound to Hear some more of these Rumors

He Does this, it’s Safe to Say we’re not Bottlin’ LL

Have a nice day everyone and may the Madridismo be with all of you.

