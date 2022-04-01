Real Madrid and Asensio set to hold contract extension discussions next month—report

Real Madrid and Marco Asensio are reportedly headed for contract extension talks in April, according to MARCA.

The two sides have reportedly had frequent talks about interest in re-signing the 26-year-old past summer 2023, but have yet to hold significant discussions about the specifics on an extension.

Asensio is reportedly keen on extending his stay with Real Madrid. The club is reportedly confident in getting a deal done, though they realize he can leave for free at the end of his current contract.

MARCA claims that Asensio could be influenced if the club manages to bring in either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland this summer. The report draws comparison to Raphael Varane who departed the club after they didn’t match the £41 million given to him by Manchester United last summer.

The report claims there was interest from clubs last summer for Asensio including Tottenham and Milan and there could be further interest this coming summer. It’s much to early to tell but reportedly both sides have interest in an extension.