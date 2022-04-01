 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Real Madrid dropping their interest in Haaland -report

Real Madrid have taken a step back in the race for the attacker, according to MARCA.

1. FC Köln v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Real Madrid are dropping their interest in signing Borussia Dortmund attacker Erling Haaland due to his recent injuries and the salary he and his agent Mino Raiola are demanding, according to a report published this Friday on MARCA.

Manchester City are now leading the race for the attacker, given that Real Madrid are not keen on paying Haaland a €30 million/year salary right now, due to concerns about his recent injuries. The Norwegian attacker has suffered three different injuries so far this year, missing 17 games in the process.

Madrid still think that if Haaland were to make a decision and choose Real Madrid, a potential deal with both the player and his agent would be more likely, but the attacker is also keen on playing in the Premier League and Manchester City seem to be most likely destination for Haaland right now, assuming he leaves Dortmund this summer.

