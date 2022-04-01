OFFICIAL: Real Madrid sign Vinicius Tobias on loan deal

Real Madrid have signed young Brazilian right-back Vinicius Tobias on a loan deal, as Shakhtar Donetsk announced on their official website.

Shakhtar defender Vinicius Tobias went on loan to Real Madrid

He will play on loan for the Madrid club until the end of the 2022/23 season. Under the agreement terms, Real Madrid also has the option to buy the player.

Vinicius joined Shakhtar in January 2022 and took part in a training camp with the team, but did not have a chance to make a competitive debut. On February 23, he turned 18 years old.

Source: Shakhtar’s website

Vinicius Tobias will play for Castilla during this loan deal and then Real Madrid will be able to trigger an €18-million option to buy him permanently if the club thinks he has the potential and quality to be an asset for the first team.

Expect him to make his Castilla debut soon.