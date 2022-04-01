OFFICIAL: Real Madrid Renew Misa’s Contract Until 2024

Real Madrid have officially extended Misa’s contract until 2024.

The goalkeeper is the fifth player on the team to be renewed after Olga Carmona, Maite Oroz, Kenti Robles, and Teresa Abelleira.

Misa has fast become one of the most popular players on the team, wowing supporters with her spectacular diving saves and audacious movements off her line.

Aside from a rare off-night vs. Barcelona in the recent Clásico, Misa has arguably been the most reliable player on the team. How she bounces back from that performance will say a lot about her resilience and character, but Madrid clearly aren’t worried and neither are the fans.

However, there was some concern that the contract negotiations would not get over the line, even though the information coming out of Misa’s camp indicated that she was fully committed to Madrid. The level of anxiety over the apparent lack of progress says a lot about how much Madridistas rate Misa and their desire for her to be a long-residing figure at the club.