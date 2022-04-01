Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Celta Vigo

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s away match against Celta in the return of La Liga after the FIFA break.

REAL MADRID’S SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Diego.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos and Camavinga.

Attackers: Benzema, Asensio, Bale, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema are back with the team after missing Madrid’s last match against Barcelona. Both of them are available and should be ready to play 90 minutes, although Madrid could decide to give them some rest late in the second half so that they can be 100% fresh for Wednesday’s crucial match against Chelsea.

Real Madrid will try to bounce back from the devastating 0-4 loss to Barça, as Los Blancos need as much confidence and momentum as they can get ahead of Chelsea.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/02/2022

Time: 18:30 CEST, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Balaidos, Vigo, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

