Managing Madrid Podcast: The Vinicius Tobias / Chelsea tactics / Future midfield mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

- Live reaction to World Cup draw

- Vinicius Tobias preliminary scouting report

- Where to sit at the Santiago Bernabeu

- Would Paul Pogba be a good signing?

- Does a 3-5-2 vs Chelsea this season make sense?

- The most important penalty misses in our lifetime

- Future Real Madrid midfield lineups that make sense and are realistic

- Eduardo Camavinga’s strengths and weaknesses

- And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May

Toronto, May

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)