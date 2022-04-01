Strengths and weaknesses of new signing Vinicius Tobias

This won’t be a long, thorough scouting report, but we did want to put out some information for you guys on new Real Madrid signing Vinicius Tobias. Below, we’ve outlined everything you need to know (for now). We’ll also be watching him regularly with Castilla and update you regularly.

Have not seen Vinicius Tobias play. Speaking to a Brazilian scout I trust this morning, "he's going to be an elite dribbler and attacking threat. His defensive positioning isn't good but he can make up for it with this athleticism and tracking." Used Achraf as a player comp. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) April 1, 2022

There are a lot of highlights to go by for Vinicius Tobias, but those mostly highlight his strengths (not weaknesses) and thankfully, there are many things to be excited about.

Vinicius Tobias, who has been signed on loan until the end of the 2022 - 2023 season, will play most of his minutes for Castilla — that way the club won’t have to worry about his non-EU status, and can still call him up when needed. There will be an €18-million option to buy at the end of the loan if the club are impressed enough with him.

On the surface, Tobias, just 18 years old, is more of an offensive weapon than anything. He has played a lot as a right winger, and even when he plays right-back, he’s a highly offensive player. He likes to spend a lot of time in the final third to dribble past players. If he ends up being an elite attacker and dribbler like the above tweet suggests, you can definitely get away with a relatively poor defensive player — but that’s highly dependant on your tactical scheme, collective identity, and how quickly Tobias himself can recover in times when the team needs him to get back into position.

Tobias is extremely quick and mobile. He is agile and dynamic, technically gifted, and highly skilled at dribbling. He is strong, and fits with the physicality of modern football. Where he can still improve on with the ball at his feet: The accuracy of his crosses and general passing ability.

Where he fits with this team moving forward is not known, yet. Many fans are already calling for him to play and start getting integrated quickly because of Dani Carvajal’s decline. That’s not going to happen — not anytime soon anyway. This is a long term investment, and at the very least, it’s good to see the club is looking to strengthen this position long term.