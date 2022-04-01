We are coming back to Toronto, and early bird tickets end this week

Toronto: We. Are. Coming. Back.

One last rodeo, a bonus addition to the Managing Madrid Podcast World Tour: We are returning to Toronto to round out the season on the last weekend of May. Early bird tickets are now on sale, but will only be available for one more week before the prices go up.

The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming back to Toronto!

About this event

We’re coming back, Toronto! This time, we’re planning on doing an end-of-season review on the last weekend of May. At that time, the season will be over (unless Real Madrid make the Champions League final, in which case, even better!).

Please leave the last weekend of May free. Right now we’re narrowing down the venue to three locations, and based on what we get, will either host the podcast on Saturday night, or Sunday mid-day.

See you soon, T-Dot!

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May

Toronto, May