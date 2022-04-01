Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid return from the international break tomorrow to face Celta Vigo away at Balaidos Stadium, 6pm CET, in what is a relatively early kick-off.

Celta are a respectable side, a classic mid-table team that can lose to the worst and beat the best. At home, they are solid, and as always, have star Iago Aspas who is always dangerous.

It sounds lame, but, Ancelotti’s men need to come out of the games super focused. Real Madrid have dominated the matchup against Celta recently and have won four of their last five games away at Balaidos. This game falls in banana peel territory: The first game back from the international break, and the only hurdle before the game against Chelsea. Real Madrid need to dominate from the start and lock this game early.

On the flipside, Celta are in a decent run of form. They’ve only lost one of their last nine games at home. They are, naturally, better at home than away, and will be fighting for a spot in the Europa Conference League.

Eduardo Coudet’s side are a hyper-aggressive team. They lead La Liga with a whopping 612 tackles and are fourth in the league in total interceptions. You know they will be motivated to beat Real Madrid on Saturday.

Probable lineups

Only two Real Madrid players are not available: 1) Eden Hazard who is recovering from surgery; and 2) Isco, who is suffering from back discomfort. Neither are in the matchday squad for Real Madrid, who will be led by assistant manager Davide Ancelotti while Carlo recovers from COVID-19.

Celta will be without Hugo Mallo until June, but welcome back Franco Cervi.

Celta Vigo: Dituro; Vazquez, Aidoo, Araujo, Galan; Beltra, Mendez, Suarez, Cervi; Aspas, Galhardo

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius