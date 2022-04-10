Player Ratings: Real Madrid 2 - 0 Getafe; 2022 La Liga

Carlo Ancelotti called the match against Getafe a mental test rather than a physical test. Coming off the high of the Champions League triumph away at Stamford Bridge, Madrid had to re-align their focus for La Liga. There were changes to Ancelotti’s starting eleven, with Lucas Vazquez, Marcelo, Camavinga, and Rodrygo all coming into the side.

It ended up being a fairly easy night at the Bernabeu with Getafe failing to manage a single shot on target. Ancelotti got to rest key players ahead of Tuesday and Madrid secured another three points.

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—6: Quietest match of the year for the Belgian. Did not have to make a single save.

Lucas Vazquez—8.5: Great performance from the fullback. Finished the match with a well-taken goal, won all of his 3 ground duels, had a team high of 114 touches, and produced 3 key passes.

Militao—8: Another complete performance. The Brazilian gobbled up any attacker in his path and pocketed Borja Mayoral.

David Alaba—8: A integral part of Madrid’s build-up play. Had little defending to do and thus made forays forward, contributing with 2 key passes.

Marcelo—8: The Brazilian had a great game in what may be one of his last few matches at the Santiago Bernabeu. The conditions of the match meant Marcelo had little defending to worry about and instead could combine with Vinicius and Benzema in the final third. Had a total of three shots and two of which nearly ended in the back of the net.

Casemiro—8: Produced a diving header goal by latching on to the end of an outside of the boot cross from Vinicius Junior.

Fede Valverde—8: An ever-present figure in the right half space. Fede managed 3 key passes and nearly scored from a 35-yard free kick.

Eduardo Camavinga—8.5: The teenager completed a full 90 minutes and grew in confidence as the match wore on. Managed a team high of 5 interceptions and was fouled 3 times as Getafe struggled to stop him when on the ball.

Vinicius Junior—8: Game defining moment was Vinicius Junior’s outside of the boot assist to Casemiro for the go-ahead goal. The Brazilian has found a 2nd wind in the last few matches and embarrassed Djene and Damian Suarez on more than one occasion. Finished the match with 4 completed dribbles and 2 key passes.

Rodrygo—8: Had a hand in both goals scored for Madrid. His connection with Lucas Vazquez wreaked havoc on Getafe. Finished the match with a game high of 4 key passes.

Karim Benzema—6.5: Scored a goal, but was disallowed due to an offside call. The team was not as reliant on the Frenchman in this match but his influence still held with 3 key passes and a number of good connections with Marcelo and Vinicius down the left.

Substitutions:

Dani Ceballos—6.5: Got on the ball as much as possible and had 21 passes in 15 minutes with 100% PA, including 4 of 4 long balls. One such long ball was a diagonal pass to the back post which Lucas Vazquez squared for a near 3rd goal.

Gareth Bale—6: Ignored the whistles from the Bernabeu and made a number of good off ball runs. Connected with a near post corner, but could not direct his header on goal.

Marco Asensio—N/A: Entered in the 83rd for Vinicius Junior.

Nacho—N/A: Entered in the 86th minute for David Alaba.