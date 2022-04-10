 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Cool Kids : 10 April 2022

The Sunday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

“Casemiro out vs Sevilla? Well, Camavinga & Valverde’s display showed we don’t have only 11 players.” - Carletto

Go little rockstars

Vinicius assisted Casemiro with a sumptuous delivery from the outside of his boot for a wonderfully worked opening goal. 30 minutes later Rodrygo and Lucas Vasquez combined down the right side to effectively put Getafe to the sword. Real Madrid are now 12 points ahead of Sevilla and 4 wins aways from becoming La Liga Champions for an historic 35th time.

How to reach 35

Carlo Ancelotti has been quietly going about his business. Carletto and his boys have been nothing short of exceptional in all competitions this season. So far the Real Madrid fans could hardly ask for more right now.

Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid C.F.

No ceiling

While many have been bringing out the, “his level has dropped hymn sheet” lately, Vinicius continues to have a phenomenal season. His numbers are crazy and you can tell from watch the bodies he leaves in his wake game after game that he’s awesome. But I’ll leave you to it..

Vinicius will have another opportunity on Tuesday to continue to etch his name in the club’s tradition of the Champions League.

La Fabrica

Who else but Bruno. This kid is going places. Raul will have some player on his hands next season. The future is looking righter by the day.

