The Cool Kids : 10 April 2022

“Casemiro out vs Sevilla? Well, Camavinga & Valverde’s display showed we don’t have only 11 players.” - Carletto

Go little rockstars

Vinicius assisted Casemiro with a sumptuous delivery from the outside of his boot for a wonderfully worked opening goal. 30 minutes later Rodrygo and Lucas Vasquez combined down the right side to effectively put Getafe to the sword. Real Madrid are now 12 points ahead of Sevilla and 4 wins aways from becoming La Liga Champions for an historic 35th time.

How to reach 35

At this point in the season (after 45 games), Real Madrid have:



- Most wins since 2013/14

- Least losses since 2016/17

- Most goals scored since 2017/18

- Least goals conceded since 2015/16@rmadrid_stats — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 10, 2022

Carlo Ancelotti has been quietly going about his business. Carletto and his boys have been nothing short of exceptional in all competitions this season. So far the Real Madrid fans could hardly ask for more right now.

No ceiling

100 Real Madrid wins at 21 years of age. Superstar. pic.twitter.com/7vzcgqXC1J — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 9, 2022

While many have been bringing out the, “his level has dropped hymn sheet” lately, Vinicius continues to have a phenomenal season. His numbers are crazy and you can tell from watch the bodies he leaves in his wake game after game that he’s awesome. But I’ll leave you to it..

Vinicius in the UCL this season.



- 1st in progressive carries

- 1st in dribbling past players

- tied for 1st in goal-creating actions with Mbappe

- tied for 1st in shot creating actions with Coman

- tied for 1st in key passes with Tadic



May well finish 1st in all categories. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) April 8, 2022

Vinicius will have another opportunity on Tuesday to continue to etch his name in the club’s tradition of the Champions League.

La Fabrica

Goaaaaaal Bruno Iglesias!!! 18 goals and 17 assists in 31 games this season.



Great pass from Ferrán. Good run and assist from Manuel Ángel.



Trival Valderas 0-2 Juvenil A! pic.twitter.com/dRf7siqfKv — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) April 9, 2022

Who else but Bruno. This kid is going places. Raul will have some player on his hands next season. The future is looking righter by the day.

