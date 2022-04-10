Ancelotti: "We were worried about this match vs Getafe, but it all went well"

Real Madrid successfully navigated the challenge of Getafe, winning 2-0 on Saturday night. This was especially satisfying for Carlo Ancelotti, who had feared a slip-up.

Discussing the win in his post-match press conference, the coach said: “It was a very good night. We were a little worried about this game, but the reaction was good and it all went well. Even though some of those who played tonight don’t play so often, they were ready.”

The 4-0 loss in El Clásico doesn’t seem to have negatively affected Real Madrid and Ancelotti was asked about this response, explaining: “We didn’t lose our heads after the heavy loss to Barcelona. We focused on matters on the pitch and that has gone well. We’re doing well and need to keep this up.”

Ancelotti on the whistling of Bale

Gareth Bale played his first game at the Bernabéu since February 2020 and was whistled by some when introduced. Asked about this Ancelotti called for unity. He said: “Bale is doing well and is keen to play. Togetherness between the fans and the players is important right now.”