Managing Madrid Podcast: Getafe Post-game: Real Madrid get the job done and get ready for Chelsea

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Carlo Ancelotti with the rotations!

Performances of Marcelo and Lucas Vazquez

Analyzing the performances of Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde

The Casemiro - Fede - Camavinga trio as an option moving forward

Fede and Cama swapping positions

Vinicius Jr filth

Why everyone overreacted to Vinny’s drop in form earlier

Rodrygo Goes’s perfoemance

Ferland Mendy’s return

Performances of Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos

The future of Dani Ceballos

And more

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)