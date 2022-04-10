Managing Madrid Podcast: Getafe Post-game: Real Madrid get the job done and get ready for Chelsea

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by Bisha Hotel Toronto, where you should book your stay when you come see us in Toronto in October (Clasico weekend). Book your tickets here.
On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:
- Carlo Ancelotti with the rotations!
- Performances of Marcelo and Lucas Vazquez
- Analyzing the performances of Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde
- The Casemiro - Fede - Camavinga trio as an option moving forward
- Fede and Cama swapping positions
- Vinicius Jr filth
- Why everyone overreacted to Vinny’s drop in form earlier
- Rodrygo Goes’s perfoemance
- Ferland Mendy’s return
- Performances of Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos
- The future of Dani Ceballos
- And more
Did you enjoy this podcast? Join us on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid for the Chelsea 2nd-leg post-game show LIVE ON ZOOM.
Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)
Loading comments...