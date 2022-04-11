Final’s Week Begins - Open Thread: April 11, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

Two Huge ‘Finals’ this week

First we’ve got Chelsea on Tuesday’s night at the Bernabeu and then Sevilla at the Sanchez-Pizjuan at the weekend. If Real Madrid are able to win both they will make huge strides towards picking up a trophy this season.

In dire need of a response to home defeats to Los Blancos and Brentford, Tuchel got the reaction he was hoping for from his Chelsea side against Southampton, whose error-strewn performance ended in a 6-0 hammering at the hands of Mason Mount (2), Timo Werner (2), Marcos Alonso and Havertz.

Carlo’s men will have to complete the job without Militao who is suspended for the contest with Nacho expected to slot in. Ferland Mendy and Carvajal are however expected to return to the side after missing the game against Getafe. The same 4 man midfield is also expected to start with Kroos and Modric both rested on the weekend. Are most Madridistas here on board with that?

Poll Which Midfield should start against Chelsea? Same one. KCM + Fede

Drop one (mention who in the comments) of KCM and include Camavinga.

23% Drop one (mention who in the comments) of KCM and include Camavinga. (33 votes) 143 votes total Vote Now

La Liga is not over.

I for one am certainly not assuming La Liga is in the bag when the chasing pack, especially Barcelona, can’t seem to stop winning. The Blaugrana have won 7 straight in La Liga and will look to win out to close out their season. They are effectively 9 points behind given the game in hand and their current form. Los Blancos therefore have to keep winning until everyone else is mathematically eliminated. Here’s a look at the remaining fixture list

Real Madrid - Sevilla (A), Osasuna (A), Espanyol, Atletico Madrid (A), Levante, Cadiz (A), Real Betis.

Barcelona - Cadiz, Real Sociedad (A), Rayo Vallecano, Mallorca, Real Betis (A), Celta Vigo, Getafe (A), Villareal.

ICYMI: Tuchel explains his immense frustrations from the night Chelsea lost to Real Madrid.

In case anyone needs a reminder of Tuchel’s mindset post the first leg, here it is. We can expect an onslaught at the Bernabeu and hope that Carlo is prepared.