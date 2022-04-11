Referee named for Champions League match between Real Madrid and Chelsea

UEFA have appointed Polish referee Szymon Marciniak as the man in charge of the match between Real Madrid and Chelsea in the return leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals.

Per Realmadrid.com

Szymon Marciniak will oversee Real Madrid’s clash with Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabéu in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final (Tuesday, 9:00pm CET). The Polish referee takes charge of a game involving the madridistas for the fifth time in the competition. Last time came in the Group Stage this season, a 3-0 away win against Sheriff Tiraspol.

The first was against Roma at the Santiago Bernabéu, in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 in 2015/16. Next up he oversaw Real Madrid’s- meeting with Borussia Dortmund on matchday six of the Group Stage. He then came back to the madridista stadium in 2017/18 to referee the clash with Tottenham on Group Stage matchday 3. Aside from the Champions League, Marciniak also took charge of the European Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Atlético in 2018/19.

Marciniak will have his hands full in this game, as both teams will surely implement an intense and physical style of play. Chelsea need to overcome their current 1-3 deficit on aggregate and will be the visiting team, so physicality will be a must for them and Real Madrid will have to match that.