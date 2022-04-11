Mendy rejoins Real Madrid squad in training, will be available against Chelsea

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy has rejoined the squad in training this Monday and will be available when the team takes on Chelsea in the return leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Mendy was forced to miss Saturday’s home match against Getafe with a small physical problem picked up during Friday’s training session, but his presence on the return leg seemed probable at all times.

The French defender will start on the left side of Real Madrid’s defensive line, with Nacho and Alaba as the team’s center-backs and Carvajal on the right flank. Militao is suspended for the game, so Ancelotti and the coaching staff will be hoping to see a good performance from Nacho against Chelsea’s physical attackers.

Real Madrid have a 3-1 lead on aggregate after their convincing win at Stamford Bridge a week ago. Los Blancos will just need to make sure they take care of business in order to clinch their presence in the Semifinals.