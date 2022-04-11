Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Chelsea

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Tuesday’s match against Chelsea in the return leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias.

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Marcelo, F. Mendy and Rafa Marín.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos and Camavinga.

Forwards: Benzema, Asensio, Jović, Bale, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Rafa Marin is replacing Jesus Vallejo in this squad list after the defender tested positive for Covid-19 today. Ferland Mendy is back with the team and should be ready to play 90 minutes and start on the left flank of the team’s defensive line. Other than that, there are no significant news on the team’s squad list.

Real Madrid have a 3-1 lead on aggregate after their win in London last week, so Los Blancos are clearly the favorites to clinch their presence in the Semifinals of the Champions League.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/12/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

