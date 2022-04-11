Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Champions League Preview

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Levante vs Barcelona
- Barca’s complacency against ‘smaller’ teams
- Clutch Luuk de Jong and Barca’s bench mob
- Looking at Real Madrid’s remaining schedule
- Are Carlo Ancelotti’s men gonna get up for these remaining games?
- Our favourite players
- Chelsea’s comeback chances vs Real Madrid
- Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid preview
- Barca vs Frankfurt
- And more
