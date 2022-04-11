Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Champions League Preview

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Levante vs Barcelona

Barca’s complacency against ‘smaller’ teams

Clutch Luuk de Jong and Barca’s bench mob

Looking at Real Madrid’s remaining schedule

Are Carlo Ancelotti’s men gonna get up for these remaining games?

Our favourite players

Chelsea’s comeback chances vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid preview

Barca vs Frankfurt

And more

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version every Friday exclusively over on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas