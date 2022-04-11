 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Champions League Preview

Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn look ahead to the European games for Real Madrid, Atletico, Villarreal, and even.. Barcelona.

By Kiyan Sobhani
Diego Lorijn, Churros y Tácticas
/ new
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Levante vs Barcelona
  • Barca’s complacency against ‘smaller’ teams
  • Clutch Luuk de Jong and Barca’s bench mob
  • Looking at Real Madrid’s remaining schedule
  • Are Carlo Ancelotti’s men gonna get up for these remaining games?
  • Our favourite players
  • Chelsea’s comeback chances vs Real Madrid
  • Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid preview
  • Barca vs Frankfurt
  • And more

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version every Friday exclusively over on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...