Kovacic: “I remember when we lost 2-0 against Wolfsburg with Real Madrid and then at the Bernabéu we came back”

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic spoke to the media today in London before his team travel to Madrid for a crucial Champions League encounter at the Bernabeu.

With Chelsea down against Real Madrid 3 - 1 on aggregate, Kovacic, who used to play for Real Madrid, remembered a historic comeback earlier in his career when discussing Chelsea’s chances tomorrow.

“There are many comebacks that I can draw inspiration from,” Kovacic said. “I remember when we lost 2-0 against Wolfsburg with Real Madrid and then at the Bernabéu we came back 3-0. Chelsea lost 3-1 against Napoli and then came back. Football has always surprises”

Of course, the press conference wouldn’t have been complete if Kovacic didn’t also speak about fellow Croatian Luka Modric.

“It’s hard to stop him because he’s a fantastic player,” Kovacic explained. “I admire him because when I was a kid he played for my favorite team, Dinamo Zagreb. Now that we’re friends, I admire him even more.

“He has always been as good as he is now. Why is he so good? He loves football and he is a professional every day. It was nice to see him the other day and play against him. I always prefer to have him in my team, but tomorrow we will try to win and go to the next round.”