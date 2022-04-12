Real Madrid vs Chelsea, 2022 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Chelsea in the return leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals with a 3-1 lead on aggregate. Los Blancos will only be missing Eder Militao, who saw a yellow card during the first leg and will be suspended tonight.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, James, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz.

Thomas Tuchel would’ve probably liked to start Romelu Lukaku but the striker is injured, so Nacho’s job won’t be as tough. Still, the defender will have to take care of Havertz, who is probably Chelsea’s most dangerous player upfront.

Casemiro, Kroos, Modric and Valverde are all expected to start in the midfield after their brilliant performance in London, with Vinicius and Benzema deployed on offense hoping to be a threat for Chelsea’s defensive line so that Madrid can score.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/12/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

