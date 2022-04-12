Real Madrid vs Chelsea 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League online

Real Madrid host Chelsea in the return leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals. The game will decide which team advances to the Semifinals, with Madrid holding a 3-1 lead on aggregate after their solid performance in London a week ago.

Carlo Ancelotti and his men made a statement in that game, not only earning a solid result but also proving that they can compete against physical teams like the reigning European champions. Make no mistake, though. The tie is not over and Chelsea have the firepower to turn things around.

Fede Valverde will be expected to start alongside Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, as his presence increases Madrid’s chances of keeping up with Chelsea’s intensity in the midfield. Nacho will replace Militao in the center of the team’s defensive line and the London-based team will definitely try to exploit that particular weakness, as Nacho tends to struggle against physical attackers.

All is set for another Champions League classic, so make sure not to miss it!

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/12/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.