VIDEO discussion: How the Casemiro - Valverde - Camavinga midfield functions

Carlo Ancelotti rotated the lineup against Getafe over the weekend, which pleasantly surprised many Real Madrid fans. The rotations worked beautifully, and Real Madrid got great performances from everyone, including players like Marcelo, Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde, and Rodrygo Goes.

One of the exciting parts of the line-up were the midfield options, where Camavinga and Valverde shared the field together and helped the team all over the pitch.

Naturally, that was a huge talking point of the Managing Madrid post-game podcast that went up on Saturday night (full episode here). We’ve uploaded a video clip (below) from the episode, where Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss how the Casemiro - Valverde - Camavinga midfield functions moving forward, as well as some thoughts on Vinicius’s recent form.

VIDEO:

