CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Chelsea, 2022 Champions League

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Chelsea in the return leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Chelsea starting XI (TBC): Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, James, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz.

As expected, coach Carlo Ancelotti hasn’t deviated from the lineup that succeeded at Stamford Bridge, other than deploying Nacho in Eder Militao’s spot after the Brazilian defender got suspended in the first leg.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/12/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

